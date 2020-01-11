Mumbai: Soon, major reshuffle in power corridors

Mumbai: A major bureaucratic reshuffle is on the cards. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has prepared a list of 30 plus senior IAS officers who will soon be changed. Some of them having proximity with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis may have to be content with low-key departments. Sources in the corridors of power told FPJ that the reshuffle may take place after January 14.

A 1985 batch IAS officer and former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Sitaram Kunte is tipped off to be the next chief secretary as he gets a term up to December 2021. Kunte will replace the present incumbent Ajoy Mehta whose extension, given by the previous BJP-led government, ends in March. Kunte is currently the additional chief secretary (services) and he enjoys a good rapport with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

However, the additional chief secretary of Housing department Sanjay Kumar, who is holding the additional charge of Home, will be relieved from one of the departments. The additional chief secretary of Public Works department Manoj Saunik, who holds the additional charge of Finance, will be relived from one of the departments. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will recommend new names to CM Thackeray as he has already started discussions with all departments ahead of the Budget session of the state legislature which slated for February.

Some of the other officers who are under the MVA government's radar include additional chief secretary of Revenue department Manukumar Srivastav, who has completed more than four years in his post; additional chief secretary of Urban Development department Nitin Kareer, who has been holding the post for over three years; and director general of Information and Public Relations Brijesh Singh, who is special inspector general of police in charge of Maharashtra cyber cell.

Furthermore, the government is set to change additional commissioner of BMC Pravin Darade, his wife and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Pallavi Darade, Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal, who has completed over four years; principal secretary of Urban Development department Manisha Mhaiskar, her husband and vice president and CEO of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority Milind Mhaiskar; principal secretary of Expenditure Rajiv Mittal, and secretary of Treasury and Accounts Nitin Gadre.