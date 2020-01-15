Mumbai: Wadia hospital to get Rs 24 crore; CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered the setting up of a committee to look into alleged irregularities at Wadia Hospital, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at Mantralaya. The chief minister also ordered the state government to transfer Rs 24 crore to the hospital to resume suspended services. The hospital will receive the funds by Thursday evening.

Earlier, the Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav had directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration to immediately give Rs 22 crore to Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children and Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital.

The situation in Wadia Hospital was discussed in the Standing Committee meeting on Tuesday. The Leader of Opposition Ravi Raja raised the issue of Wadia Hospital in the meeting. Leaders across parties supported Raja on this issue.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Suresh Kakani said that according to the agreement between the hospital administration and the BMC, Rs 22 crore was the outstanding dues.

Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav then directed the administration to clear the outstanding dues of Rs 22 crore to the hospital at the earliest.

Wadia Hospital's chief executive officer Mini Bodhanwala said that Thackeray had assured that all the issues would be resolved.

BMC has alleged that the hospital is violating the condition attached to its land lease that 50 per cent of the beds should be reserved for the poor and families of mill workers. It also alleged other irregularities.