MVA scraps BJP govt's decision on elections of municipal council president and APMC members

Maha Vikas Aghadi government has cancelled the previous BJP-led government's decision to elect the municipal council president directly from the people. Instead, the state cabinet has approved the election of municipal council president by the councillors. FPJ broke the story today.

MVA government wants to checkmate BJP with today's decision as the alliance partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress were of the view that BJP benefited the most due to the election of the municipal president directly from the people.

The BJP-led government had taken the decision in May 2016. BJP had won a record 1,109 seats in the four-phase elections in 191 Municipal Councils and 19 Nagar Panchayats of Maharashtra held in January 2017.