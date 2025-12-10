MVA MPs Protest In Delhi Demanding Navi Mumbai Airport Be Named After D B Patil |

Bhiwandi: The long-pending demand to name the Navi Mumbai International Airport after renowned mass leader D.B. Patil gained momentum in the national capital on Wednesday, as Bhiwandi Lok Sabha MP Suresh Mhatre (Balya Mama) led a protest by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) MPs outside Parliament.

MVA Stages Demonstration in National Capital

Members of Parliament from the Maha Vikas Aghadi held a demonstration outside the Parliament complex in Delhi, urging the Centre to officially name the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport after Lokneta D.B. Patil, a respected farmer leader and social reformer known for championing the rights of project-affected families in the region.

Supriya Sule and Other MPs Join Agitation

The protest saw participation from NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule and several other MVA MPs. The legislators raised slogans and carried placards honouring Patil’s contribution, pressing the Central Government to acknowledge the demand without further delay.

D.B. Patil’s Legacy Highlighted

Addressing the protest, MP Suresh Mhatre said that for 11 years, local residents have consistently demanded that the airport be named after D.B. Patil, who led historic agitations involving farmers and landholders affected by large development projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

MVA Warns of Intensified Agitation

Mhatre accused the Central Government of deliberately ignoring a legitimate and widely supported regional sentiment. He warned that the agitation would intensify if the demand continues to be overlooked.

“This is not merely about naming an airport; it is about honouring the legacy of a leader who sacrificed his life for farmers and project-affected families,” he said.

Appeal to Respect Regional Sentiments

The MVA MPs appealed to the Centre to take an immediate decision, stating that naming the Navi Mumbai International Airport after Lokneta D.B. Patil would be a fitting tribute to his lifelong struggle for social justice and farmers’ rights.

