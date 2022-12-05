MVA morcha on December 17 to corner Shinde-Fadnavis government over insult to Shivaji Maharaj, weak stand on border dispute | PTI

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, in a bid to put up a show of strength, has organised a morcha on December 17 in Mumbai to protest against a host of issues including the constant insult of icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule by the people sitting in constitutional positions, demand from the border villages to move out of Maharashtra for the first time in history, losses caused by running large projects out of the state and rising inflation.

Besides, the MVA will highlight the Shinde Fadnavis government’s failure to combat unemployment, provide relief to distressed farmers and protect the pride, self-respect and interests of Maharashtra. The decision was taken at the meeting of MVA leaders in the presence of former chief minister Mr Uddhav Thackeray and former deputy Chief minister Mr Ajit Pawar.

Mr Thackeray without naming BJP claimed that systematic efforts are being made to divide Maharashtra ‘’Karnataka government is laying claim over 40 villages in Jat tehsil in Sangli district and also on Solapur and Akkalkot. This has never happened in the past. Is there a Government in Maharashtra?’’he asked. ‘’They have to damage Maharashtra's pride, importance and self-esteem by making controversial statements against the icons,’’ he claimed.

Mr Pawar said that the morcha will be taken out even if Governor BS Koshyari is removed from his post (especially in the wake of his statement that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an iron of older days). He lashed out at the Shinde Fadnavis government for the cancellation of two coordinating ministers’ visit to Belgaum after strong objection by Karnataka CM Mr Basavraj Bommai. ‘’Does the government exist in Maharashtra?’’ he asked.,

Congress Legislature Party leader Mr Balasaheb Thorat said it's quite strange that Maharashtra CM is not replying to controversial statements by Karnataka CM, especially with regard to the border dispute.

On the alliance between Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Mr Pawar and Mr Thorat indicated that they are positive about VBA’s entry into the Maha Vikas Aghadi.