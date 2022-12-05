Mumbai Airport Customs seize gold worth ₹ 2.5 crore; 3 arrested

The gold seized by Mumbai airport customs | Sourced Photo

The Mumbai Airport Customs seized a total of 4712 grams of gold worth Rs 2.5 cr and arrested three people in two different cases, said a senior Customs official on Monday.

In the first case, the Customs department seized 1872 grams of gold hidden in specially designed undergarments and in another one, 2840 grams of gold hidden in the toilet of the flight were recovered during the search.

A total of three accused have been arrested in this gold smuggling case and further investigation is underway, the official further said.

Earlier this year, the customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport had seized 61 kgs of gold worth Rs 32 crore in a single day. They also arrested seven travellers of which five were men and two women.

This was the highest seizure in a single day in the history of the customs at the Mumbai airport an official had told FPJ.

In one operation, four Indians returning from Tanzania were found carrying gold bars which weighed 1 kg each and were concealed. Customs sleuths had recovered 53 kg of UAE-made gold bars, worth Rs 28.17 crore.

Similarly, customs officials seized 8 kg gold valued at Rs 3.88 crore from three passengers who had arrived from Dubai. They were carrying gold dust in wax form and was concealed in the waistline of the denims the travellers wore.