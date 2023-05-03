MVA leaders caught by surprise as Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief; here is what they said

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar | File Photo

Senior Maharashtra leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced his resignation as chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), fueling speculation about his nephew Ajit Pawar joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Soon after his resignation, political reactions from Maha Vikas Aghadi that comprises Uddhav Thackeray (UBT) Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress poured in.

Sanjay Raut: Pawar is the breath of India's politics and social causes

Taking it to Twitter, Uddhav Thackeray (UBT) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Pawar is the breath of India's politics and social causes.

“There was a time when Shiv Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray also resigned from the post of Shiv Sena Chief due to dirty allegations. Balasaheb had to withdraw his resignation due to public outrage. Sharad Pawar is the breath of the country's politics and social causes,” Raut wrote on Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He further said, “Fed up by dirty Politics and allegations , Shivsena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray too had resigned as the Shivsena Pramukh. History seems to have repeated itself... But owing to the love of Shivsainiks he had to withdraw his decision... Like Balasaheb , Pawar Saheb too is the soul of the State's politics.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another Maharashtra leader and Congress state president Nana Patole seems to be baffled by Pawar’s move as he told news wire agency ANI, “ We thought #SharadPawar will remain in public life till his last breath but we can't tell why he resigned today. It will not impact Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). We hope that the new president of NCP will stay with MVA.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan while interacting with the media said, "We are keeping an eye on the role of nationalists. It is an internal matter of his party. But the sudden resignation of an experienced senior leader like Sharad Pawar is definitely shocking. Especially at the central level, when all the opposition parties are coming together and forming an alliance against the BJP, the retirement of Sharad Pawar is unacceptable. We feel that they should not have done this. But this decision is their internal decision and the Congress party is keeping an eye on it.”

Former Maharashtra chief minister, Pawar, made the surprise announcement with nephew Ajit Pawar by his side.

After his decision, NCP workers and leaders staged protest, and many of whom could be seen in tears. They also demanded Pawar to withdraw his decision and said they wouldn't leave unless he did so.

While resigning from the party, Pawar also announced a panel of senior party leaders to plan the way forward.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I am not retiring from public life. There will be no separation from me or public retirement. I was with you; I am and will always be there till my last breath," he assured.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reacting to Pawar's decision, his nephew Ajit Pawar said, "Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health. Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has taken a decision, and he won't take it back."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pawar's big move comes at a time when there is intense buzz around Ajit Pawar joining the BJP.