MVA govt cancels 400 Fadnavis govt appointments to 77 state undertakings

Mumbai: In the first move to checkmate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday cancelled around 400 political appointments -- as independent director or non-government member -- made by the previous Fadnavis government to 77 state undertakings from 2014-19. The state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave its approval.

A senior minister told The Free Press Journal, ''With the change in government, such appointments are cancelled. This will pave the way for new appointments, of leaders and supporters of the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress in 77 undertakings.'' He informed that of the 77 undertakings, Shiv Sena may head 27 while the NCP and Congress would head 25 each. Three parties will suggest the names for their appointment as independent director or non-government member in the above proportions, he said.

Another minister said the government makes these appointments to accommodate party supporters and sympathisers as independent directors or non-government members in government undertakings. The Fadnavis government had made such appointments not only from the BJP and its former ally Shiv Sena but also from among those who crossed over from the Congress and Nationalist Congress Parties.

Of the 77 undertakings, some key ones include the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, the City and Industrial Development Corporation, the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, the Irrigation Development Corporations, the MSEB Holding Company and three companies engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution.

This apart, there are undertakings engaged in the implementation of development and welfare projects for various communities. These include the Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Development Corporation Ltd, the Maharashtra Rajya Itar Magasvargiya Vitta Ani Vikas Mahamandal Ltd, the Rohidas Charmodyog and Charmakar Vikas Mahamandal Ltd, the Mahatma Phule Backward Class Development Corporation Ltd.