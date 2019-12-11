Citizenship Amendment Bill passed in Rajya Sabha; 125 Ayes, 105 Noes

The Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 has been passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.125 members voted in favour of the Bill while 105 voted against the Bill.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Opposition parties including Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK protested against the bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday with a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

