MVA govt annuls appointments of tech experts on dept panels

Mumbai: In another jolt for BJP, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to cancel the appoint­ments of non-government members as technical experts on various committees affiliated to the Department of Higher and Technical Education.

These appointments were made by the Devendra Fadnavis government between 2014 and 2019. The Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant took the decision on Thursday after the review of the department.

Samant has asked the dept to launch the process for new appointments. Samant’s decision comes two days after the state government cancelled the appoint­ment of BJP legislator Prashant Thakur as the chairman of the City and Industrial Development Corporation.

Further, the state cabinet had approved the cancellation of appointments of over 300 technical directors in the agriculture produce market committee at the tehsil level.

Earlier, the government had cancelled 400 appointments of the non-government directors on 77-plus state undertakings. The appointments were made by the previous BJP-led government.

Further, Samant asked the dept to initiate a process for the demolition of illegal encroachments on the lands of universities and colleges across the state.

He asked the department to use these lands for further expansion and other activities. Samant has also directed the department to conduct a structural audit of colleges and hostels which are more than 30 years old.

The minister also asked the universities to submit a report on the vacant posts. He asked the universities to submit an annual report to the government and take all steps for the timely release of examination results.