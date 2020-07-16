MVA government will complete term: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was stable and would last for a full five-year term. The Yuva Sena chief slammed the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spreading rumours about the stability of the government while the state was grappling with a pandemic.

Speaking on the state’s stand-off with the Centre over holding university exams, Aaditya said it was difficult for students, teachers and staff to congregate with a risk of an increase in the infection and mortality rate.

“Everything is normal; everything is fine. We are all working on COVID-19 response; we are all working towards fulfilling our dreams for the people of Maharashtra… the government will last for five years and we will help and serve the people much more along with our partners,” said Aaditya, who was speaking to an English news channel.

He also slammed the opposition for spreading rumours about the stability of the government and trying to destabilise a strong government in the times of a pandemic and questioned if they have any ‘humanity’ left. “The opposition really has to think deeply on what they believe in, serving the people or serving their own selves… That insecurity, jealousy and desperation that they have needs to be channelised towards helping the people,” said Aaditya.

“…any operation that indulges in destabilizing a government, it is absolutely not human to do so. That is what the perspective is,” said Aaditya, when asked about the political crisis in Rajasthan and change of regime in Madhya Pradesh, adding that any government was elected to serve the people.

Aaditya said the Maharashtra government had decided to pass students on aggregate marks and past performance and said one cannot ‘force students to come out of their homes, get into danger zones, and appear for examinations.’