 Muslim Protest Rally Led By AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel Stopped At Mulund Check Naka; Over 12,000 Protestors Return After Mumbai Entry Denied
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMuslim Protest Rally Led By AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel Stopped At Mulund Check Naka; Over 12,000 Protestors Return After Mumbai Entry Denied

Muslim Protest Rally Led By AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel Stopped At Mulund Check Naka; Over 12,000 Protestors Return After Mumbai Entry Denied

The protest, named the 'Tiranga Samvidhan Rally,' began in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and involved hundreds of vehicles from different parts of Marathwada heading toward Mumbai via the Samruddhi Expressway. The convoy caused major traffic disruption, marking the first time a protest rally jammed the expressway.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A large protest led by former MP Imtiaz Jaleel of AIMIM, along with other political and social groups, gathered over 12,000 members of the Muslim community to seek action against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and preacher Ramgiri Maharaj over their alleged hate speeches. However, the massive crowd was not allowed to enter Mumbai late at night on Monday and had to return from Mulund Check Naka.

The protest, named the 'Tiranga Samvidhan Rally,' began in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and involved hundreds of vehicles from different parts of Marathwada heading toward Mumbai via the Samruddhi Expressway. The convoy caused major traffic disruption, marking the first time a protest rally jammed the expressway.

According to a Times of India report, the crowd reached the Mulund toll plaza late on Monday evening, but after delivering their representation to the divisional collector and other officials, they dispersed peacefully that night without entering Mumbai.

Over 3,000 Cops Deployed To Avoid Any Untoward Incident

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: 16-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By 2 Men In Nalasopara; 1 Arrested
Maharashtra: 16-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By 2 Men In Nalasopara; 1 Arrested
Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Family Terms His Death As Planned Encounter; 'They Killed Him,' Says Grieving Mother
Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Family Terms His Death As Planned Encounter; 'They Killed Him,' Says Grieving Mother
NASA Celebrates 10 Years Of Mars With MAVEN Mission
NASA Celebrates 10 Years Of Mars With MAVEN Mission
Hang Seng & SSE Composite Rally In Green After China Reveals Fresh Economic Stimulus
Hang Seng & SSE Composite Rally In Green After China Reveals Fresh Economic Stimulus

Despite heavy police presence and traffic diversions, including over 3,000 officers deployed across the city, the protest concluded without further escalation. Close to 2,000 vehicles reportedly participated, including private buses and mini-trucks, with activists from Dalit and Maratha communities joining the rally.

Read Also
Thane: Several Booked For Unlawful Assembly In Shanti Nagar For Protesting Against Mahant Ramgiri &...
article-image

At the rally, Imtiaz Jaleel expressed deep concern over the growing divisions in Maharashtra along caste and religious lines. He condemned the lack of police action against Rane for his inflammatory speeches and emphasized the need for stricter laws to prevent hate speech and communal incitement. "Muslims are being threatened from the stage; are these not criminal acts? Should action not be taken?" he asked, calling for the immediate arrest of both Ramgiri Maharaj and Nitesh Rane.

Jaleel Attacks Maharashtra Govt

Jaleel also criticised the government's inaction and highlighted the importance of adhering to the Constitution and the law. He aimed to remind Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of their responsibility to uphold the rule of law, especially in the context of hate speech and communal violence.

Read Also
'You'll Come To Mosque In 2 Legs But Will Return On Stretcher', Waris Pathan Threatens Nitesh Rane...
article-image

While the protest was intended to deliver copies of the Constitution to government officials and demand accountability, the Mumbai police had denied Jaleel permission to enter the city. To prevent any possible unrest, police had erected barricades at the Mulund toll naka, a major entry point to Mumbai, and made arrangements to stop the protestors there. Joint Commissioner of Police Satyanarayan Choudhary confirmed that after handing over their letter, the protestors dispersed without incident.

Jaleel stated that their objective was to peacefully bring attention to the state's failure to act against hate speech and inflammatory remarks, emphasizing the need for legal action against Rane and Maharaj, who are already facing multiple FIRs for inciting communal tensions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: 16-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By 2 Men In Nalasopara; 1 Arrested

Maharashtra: 16-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By 2 Men In Nalasopara; 1 Arrested

Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Family Terms His Death As Planned Encounter; 'They Killed...

Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Family Terms His Death As Planned Encounter; 'They Killed...

Thane: 2 Vehicles Catch Fire Near Crematorium In Wagle Estate, No Injuries Reported; Video

Thane: 2 Vehicles Catch Fire Near Crematorium In Wagle Estate, No Injuries Reported; Video

Kamalkant Murder Case: 'No Record To Suggest Thallium-Arsenic Administered By Wife Kavita Shah,'...

Kamalkant Murder Case: 'No Record To Suggest Thallium-Arsenic Administered By Wife Kavita Shah,'...

Mumbai: 33-Year-Old Sub-Inspector Found At Friend’s Residence In Rahuri After 2-Day Disappearance...

Mumbai: 33-Year-Old Sub-Inspector Found At Friend’s Residence In Rahuri After 2-Day Disappearance...