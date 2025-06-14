 Mumbra Train Tragedy: Central Railway Appeals For Eyewitnesses After Fatal Footboard Incident
Mumbra Train Tragedy: Central Railway Appeals For Eyewitnesses After Fatal Footboard Incident

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 01:09 AM IST
article-image
Mumbra Train Tragedy: Central Railway Appeals For Eyewitnesses After Fatal Footboard Incident | ANI Image

In the wake of a tragic incident on June 9,  where over a dozen passengers fell off  moving suburban trains near Mumbra stations—resulting in four fatalities-Central Railway has issued a public appeal seeking information from eyewitnesses and railway staff.

According to a senior railway officials, the incident occurred at approximately 9:01 am, when over a dozen passengers standing on the footboard lost their balance and fell while the train was in motion. The Railway administration has constituted a high-level inquiry committee, comprising senior officials, to probe the exact cause of the mishap.

"To ensure a thorough and transparent investigation, Central Railway has urged passengers, eyewitnesses, and staff with any information related to the incident to come forward and depose before the inquiry committee. Individuals can also submit relevant details, accompanied by valid identity proof, via email or in person within three working days" said a senior railway official.

Authorities emphasize that the information received will play a vital role in reconstructing the sequence of events, identifying lapses—if any—and recommending preventive measures to avoid similar accidents in the future.

"This is not just an appeal; it's a call for collective responsibility to enhance commuter safety," a Central Railway spokesperson said

Information may be sent to S.S. Sonawane, Senior Divisional Safety Officer, at the Office of the Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Central Railway, Annex Building, CSMT. He can be contacted via mobile at 8828119730 or by email at srdsobbcr@gmail.com.

