Navi Mumbai News: Apollo Hospital Launches Institute To Combat Rising Obesity Crisis In India

(Left to right): Dr Nitin Menon - Lead Consultant Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, AHNM Dr Shalushubam Keni - Incharge Physiotherapy And Rehabilitation Centre, AHNM, Ms Richa Bhargava – Wellness Expert Mr Arunesh Punetha - Regional CEO - Western Region, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Ravi Shankar – Director Medical Services, AHNM Dr Sanjay Khare– Chief Consultant & Director of Bariatric Medicine, AHNM, Dr Kiran Shingote – Unit Head AHNM, Ms Varsha Gorey - Senior Clinical Dietitian, AHNM | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: A state-of-the-art Institute of Clinical Obesity and Metabolism to be inaugurated on Saturday at Apollo Hospital, aiming to address the escalating obesity crisis in the region. The clinic will offer a multidisciplinary approach to weight management, combining medical, nutritional, and psychological support tailored to individual needs.

The launch comes amid growing concerns over India’s rising obesity burden, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity is a leading contributor to chronic illnesses such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers. These conditions are often linked to systemic inflammation and can result in long-term organ damage if untreated.

Of particular concern is the surge in childhood obesity. A recent Lancet study reported that in 2022, India had the highest number of obese children in the world, with 12.5 million children aged 5 to 19 affected — a steep rise from 0.4 million in 1990. This worrying trend is attributed to increased consumption of processed food and sugary drinks, coupled with reduced physical activity and excessive screen time.

The new institute at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai is designed to counter these trends through comprehensive and personalised care, particularly focused on children and adolescents, the hospital authorities said at a press conference on Friday.

Dr. Sanjay Khare, Chief Consultant and Director of Bariatric Medicine at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, said, “India is fast becoming the obesity capital of the world. This isn’t just about weight — obesity is the root of serious health issues like early-onset diabetes, hormonal disorders, and cardiovascular risks. With this clinic, we are launching a science-based, community-focused programme emphasising early diagnosis, lifestyle intervention, and long-term transformation.”

Mr. Arunesh Punetha, Regional CEO – Western Region, Apollo Hospitals, highlighted Apollo’s preventive healthcare mission, stating, “This clinic reflects our commitment to holistic care. A dedicated team of doctors, dietitians, psychologists, physiotherapists, and wellness experts will work together to deliver customised treatment plans. We aim not just to treat obesity, but to drive awareness and health transformation at the community level, starting with our children.”

The clinic’s launch marks a significant step toward addressing one of the most urgent public health challenges facing modern India. Through its community-based, multidisciplinary model, Apollo Hospitals aims to encourage sustainable lifestyle changes and improve health outcomes for people of all ages.