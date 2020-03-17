Mumbaiya Gujarati: Covid-19 message from this urine therapist

When you meet Dinesh Doshi, you don’t feel you are meeting an 85-year-old. He barely displays signs of age. His secret? Auto-urine therapy, a cause to which he has been ‘married’ for the last 30 years. Not only does he practise but also functions as a full-time urotherapist, guiding, advising and curing people. However, he does not charge a single penny for this, because he says it’s his passion, not profession.

This businessman has lived in Kolkata and Chennai and had shifted to Mumbai in 2000. After retirement, he has been working as a part-time stock-trader, choosing to devote most of his time and energy in reading and researching urine therapy and has made himself the subject of many an experiment.

In this, he has a famous predecessor – the late Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who was an avowed practitioner of this therapy. Doshi learnt about this therapy, known as Shivambu, from Morarji Desai’s interviews.

When he started practising it himself, 30 years ago, it did wonders to this body. He felt so fit and energetic, he believed he would never fall ill. So strongly did he believe this, he discontinued his medical insurance. His decision paid off because he has never needed it in the last three decades.

We ask him the most obvious question, keeping in mind today’s situation – does it help against coronavirus?

He says, ‘I believe if you drink a glass of your own urine every morning, coronavirus will not harm you.’