Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Police catch 11 individuals who ran away from Panvel hospital, put them in quarantine

The Navi Mumbai police acted in time and brought back Coronavirus suspect 11 persons who had allegedly run away from the hospital in Panvel. Now, they have been kept at the quarantine centre created at the Gram Vikas Bhawan in Kharghar.

Ganesh Deshmukh, commissioner of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said that with the help of Navi Mumbai police, the health department officials brought back all the 11 suspects of Coronavirus.

"On Sunday night, a group of travellers came from Dubai and as per the guidelines, they were asked to go for necessary tests to ascertain their condition. However, some of them were not ready and they went to their homes from the hospital in Panvel area," said Deshmukh.

He added that with the help of police, they were convinced that they are not positive, and they will not be kept in the hospital.

"They will be just quarantined to spread the disease if any one of them were infected to the novel coronavirus," said Deshmukh.

According to the official, at present none of them are showing any sign of infection. "They will be kept for 14 days and will be looked after by a team of doctors and nurses," said Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, there was a report that staff members at Gram Vikas Bhawan, where quarantine centre has been created, fled from the hospital owing to lack of facilities like masks and other equipment. "We will take action against staff if anyone of them fled from the duty," said Deshmukh.