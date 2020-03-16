Coronavirus Update from China: Chinese firms aid Italy's anti-virus fight with donations of medical supplies

Chinese companies have mobilized to aid the anti-coronavirus battle in Italy by donating medical supplies, winning the recognition of Italians.

Nutritional formula manufacturer Blue River Dairy, based in central China's Hunan Province, on Saturday donated medical supplies worth 2.4 million yuan (about 343,000 U.S. dollars) to Italy.

Alessandra Zedda, vice president of the Autonomous Region of Sardinia, said on a video call that the company's donation reflected its social responsibility and proved the solidarity of the two peoples to fight the virus.

Consisting of 40,000 N95 respirator masks, 1,800 protective suits and 250,000 pairs of medical gloves which all comply with EU criteria, the medical supplies will be distributed to designated hospitals in Sardinia after arrival.

The company completed in 2016 the first cooperation between Chinese and Italian dairy enterprises by acquiring Italian dairy manufacturer Alimenta. It built a formula factory and sheep milk ingredient factory in Sardinia last year.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., a leading construction gear maker based in Hunan, on Friday shipped to Italy its first batch of 50,000 masks which will be distributed to the front line by the Lombardy regional government. The masks were manufactured by companies across Hunan, and comply with EU standards.