Coronavirus in India: Twitter slams bedding company for advertising 'anti-coronavirus mattress'

Worried about the recent coronavirus outbreak? Well, now perhaps you can put your fears to rest, quite literally, with an anti-coronavirus mattress.

And while we can't vouch for its ability to ward of the rather insidious virus, an advertisement for a mattress that was recently shared by a Twitter user claims that it has "corona resistance".

The advertisement also encourages people to visit the company's sleep gallery in Bhiwandi in Mumbai.

The mattress, produced by a company named Arihant, is priced at Rs. 15,000 and claims to be anti-fungal, anti-allergic and water and dust mite proof. However, even the add itself makes no mention of its virus-fighting capabilities.