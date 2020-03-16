Coronavirus in India: Twitter slams bedding company for advertising 'anti-coronavirus mattress'

Worried about the recent coronavirus outbreak? Well, now perhaps you can put your fears to rest, quite literally, with an anti-coronavirus mattress.
And while we can't vouch for its ability to ward of the rather insidious virus, an advertisement for a mattress that was recently shared by a Twitter user claims that it has "corona resistance".
The advertisement also encourages people to visit the company's sleep gallery in Bhiwandi in Mumbai.
The mattress, produced by a company named Arihant, is priced at Rs. 15,000 and claims to be anti-fungal, anti-allergic and water and dust mite proof. However, even the add itself makes no mention of its virus-fighting capabilities.
According to a report by The Print, that quotes the company's owner, "nothing can go inside the mattress".
"We have been producing this product for ages,” he told the publication.
The incident comes at a time when many businesses have been trying to cash in on the fear created by the virus, with products that they claim will help in the fight against the virus.
There have also been a few strange suggestions thrown around such as drinking cow urine and gilroy. WhatsApp forwards have also wrongly suggested that increased alcohol consumption and smoking will help ward away the virus.
Netizens were not pleased with the advertisement.
"Can we do something against this product advertisement and newspaper for publishing it ? In such critical time, they are misguiding innocent people who have lack knowledge about virus," wrote one user.
"They're fooling people, these kind of advertisements will only lead to dissemination of fake news," warned another.
"Soon we might see an entire range of Corona resistant furniture," said a third.
In India, the virus has so far affected around 120 people. Two people have succumbed to the virus in the country while many others have been placed in quarantine.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)