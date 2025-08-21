 Mumbai’s Seven Lakes Hit 95% Capacity, Assuring Water Supply Till Next Monsoon
Four of the seven lakes are already overflowing, while the remaining three have crossed the 90% mark, ensuring uninterrupted water supply to the city till next monsoon.

Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 06:27 AM IST
The heavy downpour in the catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai has boosted storage levels. As of now, the combined water stock stands at 95% of total capacity up from 92.42% just a day earlier.

Rising Levels in Key Reservoirs

Adequate Stock for 348 Days

On Wednesday, Modak Sagar once again began overflowing, along with Tansa Lake — both of which had already overflowed last month. Within Mumbai, the Tulsi and Vihar lakes also reached full capacity, overflowing on August 16 and 18 respectively. Meanwhile, the Middle Vaitarna lake, another key source, has reached 98% of its total capacity, while the Bhatsa dam had its gates opened after hitting 93% capacity. Even the Upper Vaitarna dam — which typically takes longer to fill — is now 91% full.

Daily Supply Uninterrupted

To ensure uninterrupted water supply throughout the year, Mumbai requires a combined stock of 14.47 lakh Million Litres (ML) across its seven lakes by October 1. As of now, the lakes collectively hold 13.76 lakh ml an improvement compared to previous years. During the same period last year, the water stock stood at 13.53 lakh ML, while in 2023, it was notably lower at 12.09 lakh ml. The BMC currently supplies 3,950 ML of water daily to the city. “The current water stock is sufficient to meet Mumbai’s needs for the next 348 days,” said a senior civic official.

