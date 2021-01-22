Mumbai's private hospitals give a shot to create COVID vaccine awareness

In a bid to increase the number of beneficiaries for the Covid-19 vaccine, private hospitals have now started creating awareness related to the vaccines amongst healthcare workers. Doctors said they learnt that many HCWs are still hesitant to take the jab thinking it will cause side effects. If the HCWs won’t take vaccines then how will the common people come forward for this mass vaccination drive.

Dr Harish Shetty, a psychiatrist said the awareness workshops for health workers is a must, especially among nurses and doctors. “Awareness will snowball into a massive movement for vaccination. Every influencer should launch a massive awareness campaign,” he said.

Joy Chakraborty, COO Hinduja hospital said there is a need for awareness as most of the HCWs have doubt related and they are jointly working with BMC to create awareness. “The hospital medical director, head of departments and senior doctors from our hospital were the first one to take COVID-19 vaccine so that they can set an example. Following which our hospital staff will get motivated and they will take the vaccine without hesitation,” he said.

The Association of Hospitals had submitted a list of HCWs to be vaccinated to the BMC. The HCWs have to go to BMC designated places to get the vaccinations. However, there are issues of low compliance and the hospitals not being updated about who has taken the vaccine, unless the HCW informs them.

Dr Gautam Khanna, President, Association of Hospitals and CEO, P.D. Hinduja Hospital said, the Managing Committee of AOH in today’s meeting has moved a motion to petition the Government of Maharashtra and BMC to allow Private and Trust Hospitals to become vaccination centres for their HCWs to maximize compliance, control, convenience and reduce the cost for the Government. With many states partnering with private hospitals in a similar HCW vaccination drive, Mumbai too should take the hospital frontline HCW as partners in the HCW drive. “The current method of individual hospitals having to send HCWs on-demand to vaccination centres is further burdening the hospital system, as we have to pull them out of their roles and send them to BMC allocated vaccination centres,” he said.

Doctors are raising awareness via webinar among their peers. Some hospitals are even providing alternative shifts to the HCWs who have vaccine appointments. “For the convenience of the staffers, we are also adjusting their shifts and timing as per their appointment date of the vaccination,” said Dr Sujit Chatterjee, CEO of Hiranandani hospital.