Mumbai's Ek Chalis Ki Local: If WR Can Run Suburban Trains Until 1 AM, Why Can’t Central Railway Do The Same? Ask Frustrated CR Passengers

Western Railway | File Image

Mumbai: Commuters on Central Railway’s (CR) main line are expressing their frustration over perceived discriminatory treatment compared to those on the Western Railway (WR).

While WR’s suburban services operate until 1 am, CR’s last local train departs at 12.24 am, leaving late-night travellers without options.

A Step-Motherly Treatment

The Suburban Passengers Association has labelled this disparity as “step-motherly treatment”, emphasizing that the earlier cut-off significantly impacts the travel needs of passengers.

While WR’s last trains depart Churchgate at 12.50 am for Virar and 1 am for Borivali, CR’s last Kasara train leaves CSMT at 12.08 am, followed by the Karjat train at 12.12 am and the Thane train at 12.24 am.

FPJ Launches Mumbaikar Wants Back ‘Ek Chalis Ki Last Local Campaign

In response to commuters’ grievances, The Free Press Journal, one of the city’s oldest newspapers, has launched a campaign titled "Mumbaikar Wants Back ‘Ek Chalis Ki Last Local", referencing a popular Bollywood film that highlighted the significance of late-night local trains to the city’s nightlife.

Siddhesh Desai, a representative of the Kalwa Pravasi Sangh, criticised the decision taken in the new timetable. “Central Railway is decreasing the efficiency of Mumbaikars’ travel. Mumbai is Asia’s busiest city, functioning 24/7. Reducing the last local train time adversely affects the daily life of hundreds of Mumbaikars. Mainline commuters of CR also deserve at least the same schedule as Western Railway,” Desai said.

Statement Of Kailash Verma, Head Of BJP Railway Cell In Maharashtra

Kailash Verma, head of the BJP railway cell in Maharashtra, emphasised the interconnectedness of nightlife in Mumbai and the availability of last local trains. “If WR can run suburban trains up to 1 am, why can’t CR do the same? The earlier departure times for the last Karjat and Kasara locals from CSMT under the new timetable are a step backward,” he said.

Statement Of Jitu Vishe, GS Of The Suburban Passengers Association

Jitu Vishe, general secretary of the Suburban Passengers Association, condemned the disparity in service. “Changing the time for the last Karjat and Kasara locals is unfair. How can Indian Railways adopt double standards in the same city?” he argued.

“After the implantation of the new timetable, all suburban stations beyond Thane such as Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva, Dombivli, Kalyan, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur, Titwala, and Asangaon are left without service after 12.28 am from CSMT,” said another commuter, adding that CR authorities need to reassess the schedule.