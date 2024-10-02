Mumbai: Western Railway To Add Extra Coaches To 16 Pairs Of Trains On A Temporary Basis

Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meeting the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to augment 16 pairs of trains on a temporary basis.

According to Vineet Abhishek - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, train No. 22474/22473 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Superfast Weekly Express augmented with an additional AC 2-Tier & an AC 3-Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 8th October up to 29th October 2024 and Ex Bikaner from 7th October up to 28th October 2024.

The 16 Pairs Of Trains

Train No. 09622/09621 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Weekly Special augmented with an additional Sleeper Class coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 7th October up to 28th October 2024 and Ex Ajmer from 6th October up to 27th October 2024.

Train No. 09654/09653 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Weekly Special augmented with an additional Sleeper Class coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 6th October up to 27th October 2024 and Ex Ajmer from 5th October up to 26th October 2024.

Train No. 22915/22916 Bandra Terminus – Hisar Humsafar Superfast Express augmented with an additional Sleeper Class coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 7th October up to 28th October 2024 and Ex Hisar from 8th October up to 29th October 2024.

Train No. 14708/14707 Dadar – Bikaner Ranakpur Express augmented with an additional Sleeper Class coach Ex Dadar from 2nd October up to 1st November 2024 and Ex Bikaner from 1st October up to 31st October 2024.

Train No. 14808/14807 Dadar – Jodhpur (Tri-Weekly) Express augmented with additional one AC 3-Tier, one AC 3-Tier(Economy) & two Sleeper Class coaches Ex Dadar from 2nd October up to 30th October 2024 and Ex Jodhpur from 1st October up to 29th October 2024.

Train No. 20484/20483 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi (Bi-Weekly) Superfast Express augmented with additional one AC 3-Tier, one AC 3-Tier(Economy) & two Sleeper Class coaches Ex Dadar from 4th October up to 1st November 2024 and Ex Bhagat Ki Kothi from 3rd October up to 31st October 2024.

Train No. 19704/19703 Asarva - Udaipur Express augmented with an additional General Second Class coach Ex Asarva from 2nd October up to 1st November 2024 and Ex Udaipur from 1st October up to 31st October 2024.

Train No. 22484/22483 Gandhidham - Jodhpur (Tri-Weekly) Express augmented with additional AC 2-Tier & Sleeper Class coaches Ex Gandhidham from 3rd October up to 31st October 2024 and Ex Jodhpur from 2nd October up to 30th October 2024.

Train No. 20486/20485 Sabarmati - Jodhpur Express augmented with an additional two Sleeper Class coaches Ex Sabarmati from 3rd October up to 2nd November 2024 and Ex Jodhpur from 1st October up to 31st October 2024.

Train No. 20492/20491 Sabarmati – Jaisalmer Superfast Express augmented with an additional two Sleeper Class coaches Ex Sabarmati from 1st October up to 31st October 2024 and Ex Jaisalmer from 2nd October up to 1st November 2024.

Train No. 14802/14801 Indore - Jodhpur Express augmented with an additional three Sleeper Class & two General Second Class coaches Ex Indore from 4th October up to 3rd November 2024 and Ex Jodhpur from 1st October up to 31st October 2024.

Train No. 12465/12466 Indore – Bhagat Ki Kothi Ranthambhor Express augmented with an additional three Sleeper Class & two General Second Class coaches Ex Indore from 2nd October up to 1st November 2024 and Ex Bhagat Ki Kothi from 3rd October up to 2nd November 2024.

Train No. 16505/16506 Gandhidham – KSR Bengaluru Weekly Express augmented with an additional two General Second Class coaches Ex Gandhidham from 12th November 2024 and Ex KSR Bengaluru from 9th November 2024.

Train No. 20916/20915 Indore – Lingampalli Humsafar Weekly Express augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier Coach Ex Indore from 5th October up to 26th October 2024 and Ex Lingampalli from 6th October up to 27th October 2024.

Train No. 20917/20918 Indore – Puri Humsafar Weekly Express augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier Coach Ex Indore from 1st October up to 29th October 2024 and Ex Puri from 3rd October up to 31st October 2024.

For detailed information regarding the timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.