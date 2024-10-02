 Attention Commuters! Western Railway Announces A Major 4-Hour Block During The Intervening Night Of 2nd & 3rd October
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAttention Commuters! Western Railway Announces A Major 4-Hour Block During The Intervening Night Of 2nd & 3rd October

Attention Commuters! Western Railway Announces A Major 4-Hour Block During The Intervening Night Of 2nd & 3rd October

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block, all Slow line local trains will run on the Fast line between Borivali & Andheri from 12:30 am to 04:30 am and these trains will not halt at Ram Mandir station due to unavailability of platform. Also, a few Mail/Express trains will be delayed by 10 – 20 minutes.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway | File Image

A major block of 04 hours will be taken on UP and down Slow lines between 12:30 am to 04:30 am and a block of 1:30 hours will be also taken on all lines between 02:00 am to 03:30 am at Goregaon during the intervening night of Wednesday & Thursday, i.e. 2nd /3rd October 2024 in connection with the ongoing work of 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations.

According to  Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block, all Slow line local trains will run on the Fast line between Borivali & Andheri from 12:30 am to 04:30 am and these trains will not halt at Ram Mandir station due to unavailability of platform. Also, a few Mail/Express trains will be delayed by 10 – 20 minutes.

Due to this block, a few suburban trains will be affected and will be cancelled/short-terminated during the block period. 

Read Also
Western Railway, MCGM Open Temporary FOB At Mumbai Central Amid Bellasis Road Over Bridge...
article-image

The Details Of The Repercussions Of A Few Trains Are As Under:

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay To Oversee Quality Control As Mumbai Resumes Concretisation Of Roads
IIT Bombay To Oversee Quality Control As Mumbai Resumes Concretisation Of Roads
Employees Ask Boss To Come Dancing To Office, Video Of His Impressive Entry Goes Viral
Employees Ask Boss To Come Dancing To Office, Video Of His Impressive Entry Goes Viral
Kerela Man Dies After Being Treated By Doctor Who Never Cleared MBBS Exams; Pretended To Be Qualified For 4 Years
Kerela Man Dies After Being Treated By Doctor Who Never Cleared MBBS Exams; Pretended To Be Qualified For 4 Years
Mumbai: Western Railway To Add Extra Coaches To 16 Pairs Of Trains On A Temporary Basis
Mumbai: Western Railway To Add Extra Coaches To 16 Pairs Of Trains On A Temporary Basis

1. Train No. 19038 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Avadh Express will be regulated for 30 minutes at Borivali.

2. Train No. 20942 Ghazipur City – Bandra Terminus SF Express will be regulated by 20 minutes in the Virar – Borivali section.

3. Train No. 90001 Bandra – Borivali local of 3rd October 2024 departing from Bandra at 04:05 hrs will run up to Goregaon and will remain cancelled between Goregaon & Borivali. This local will be run as an extra local for Churchgate (SLOW mode) departing from Goregaon at 04:40 hrs.

Read Also
Mumbai: Western Railway To Launch 12 New Suburban Services From October 12, Enhancing Commuter...
article-image

4. Train No. 92003 Andheri - Virar local of 3rd October 2024 departing from Andheri at 04:25 hrs will be regulated by 5 minutes and will run with FAST mode between Andheri – Borivali.

5. Train No. 94004 Borivali - Churchgate AC SLOW local of 3rd October 2024 departing from Borivali at 04:32 hrs will run with FAST mode between Andheri – Bandra – Dadar – Mumbai Central.

6. Train No. 92067 Churchgate – Borivali local of 3rd October 2024 departing from Churchgate at 09.19 hrs will run upto Nallasopara with FAST mode between Churchgate - Mumbai Central – Dadar – Bandra – Andheri – Borivali.

Read Also
Western Railway Organises Various Activities During The 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' Campaign
article-image

7. Train No. 90560 Virar – Bandra Slow local of 3rd October 2024 departing from Virar at 14:14 hrs will run up to Churchgate with SLOW mode.

8. Train No. 90648 Nallasopara – Bandra Slow local of 3rd October 2024 departing from Nallasopara at 16:08 hrs will run upto Churchgate with SLOW mode.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Bombay To Oversee Quality Control As Mumbai Resumes Concretisation Of Roads

IIT Bombay To Oversee Quality Control As Mumbai Resumes Concretisation Of Roads

Mumbai: Western Railway To Add Extra Coaches To 16 Pairs Of Trains On A Temporary Basis

Mumbai: Western Railway To Add Extra Coaches To 16 Pairs Of Trains On A Temporary Basis

Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Makes Video Of Sexually Abusing 6-Year-Old Neighbour; Arrested

Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Makes Video Of Sexually Abusing 6-Year-Old Neighbour; Arrested

Push For Merger Of Konkan Railway Into Indian Railways Gains Momentum

Push For Merger Of Konkan Railway Into Indian Railways Gains Momentum

BMC Asks IIT To Revaluate Feasibility Of Repairing Current Tank For Malabar Hill Reservoir

BMC Asks IIT To Revaluate Feasibility Of Repairing Current Tank For Malabar Hill Reservoir