Attention Commuters! Western Railway Announces A Major 4-Hour Block During The Intervening Night Of 2nd & 3rd October

Western Railway | File Image

A major block of 04 hours will be taken on UP and down Slow lines between 12:30 am to 04:30 am and a block of 1:30 hours will be also taken on all lines between 02:00 am to 03:30 am at Goregaon during the intervening night of Wednesday & Thursday, i.e. 2nd /3rd October 2024 in connection with the ongoing work of 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block, all Slow line local trains will run on the Fast line between Borivali & Andheri from 12:30 am to 04:30 am and these trains will not halt at Ram Mandir station due to unavailability of platform. Also, a few Mail/Express trains will be delayed by 10 – 20 minutes.

Due to this block, a few suburban trains will be affected and will be cancelled/short-terminated during the block period.

The Details Of The Repercussions Of A Few Trains Are As Under:

1. Train No. 19038 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Avadh Express will be regulated for 30 minutes at Borivali.

2. Train No. 20942 Ghazipur City – Bandra Terminus SF Express will be regulated by 20 minutes in the Virar – Borivali section.

3. Train No. 90001 Bandra – Borivali local of 3rd October 2024 departing from Bandra at 04:05 hrs will run up to Goregaon and will remain cancelled between Goregaon & Borivali. This local will be run as an extra local for Churchgate (SLOW mode) departing from Goregaon at 04:40 hrs.

4. Train No. 92003 Andheri - Virar local of 3rd October 2024 departing from Andheri at 04:25 hrs will be regulated by 5 minutes and will run with FAST mode between Andheri – Borivali.

5. Train No. 94004 Borivali - Churchgate AC SLOW local of 3rd October 2024 departing from Borivali at 04:32 hrs will run with FAST mode between Andheri – Bandra – Dadar – Mumbai Central.

6. Train No. 92067 Churchgate – Borivali local of 3rd October 2024 departing from Churchgate at 09.19 hrs will run upto Nallasopara with FAST mode between Churchgate - Mumbai Central – Dadar – Bandra – Andheri – Borivali.

7. Train No. 90560 Virar – Bandra Slow local of 3rd October 2024 departing from Virar at 14:14 hrs will run up to Churchgate with SLOW mode.

8. Train No. 90648 Nallasopara – Bandra Slow local of 3rd October 2024 departing from Nallasopara at 16:08 hrs will run upto Churchgate with SLOW mode.