Mumbai: Western Railway To Launch 12 New Suburban Services From October 12, Enhancing Commuter Convenience; Check Details

Western Railway | File Image

Mumbai: Western Railway (WR) has announced the introduction of 12 new suburban services, set to begin on October 12, 2024. This change will be part of a new suburban timetable aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and comfort. Beginning October 12, 2024, the total number of suburban services in WR's Mumbai section will increase from 1,394 to 1,406, according to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

According to WR, new time table will feature six new services in the UP direction, including a fast service from Virar to Churchgate and two slow services from Dahanu Road to Virar and one each slow service from Andheri, Goregaon, and Borivali to Churchgate. In the Down direction, there will be a fast service from Churchgate to Nallasopara, along with two slow services connecting Churchgate to Goregaon and one slow service from Churchgate to Andheri, and two services from Virar to Dahanu Road.

"In addition to the new services, six existing services will be extended, with three in the UP direction and three in the down direction. Furthermore, ten current 12-car trains will be upgraded to 15-car services to better accommodate the growing commuter demand, raising the total number of 15-car services from 199 to 209." said an official of WR.

Apart from that in up direction Borivali – Churchgate (Fast) local departing from Borivali at 10:36 am will now depart

from Bhayandar at 10:21 am (Fast) local and reach Churchgate at 11:24 am .Similarity Virar - Andheri (Fast) local departing from Virar at 3:36 pm, extended upto Dadar and will reach Dadar at 4:41 pm. Vasai Road – Churchgate (Fast) AC local departing from Vasai Road at 8.41 pm will now depart from Virar at 8:29 pm (Fast) AC Local and reach Churchgate at 9:53 pm

In down direction Churchgate - Borivali (Fast) local departing from Churchgate at 09:19 am, extended upto Virar and will reach Virar at 10:39 am . Andheri - Virar (Fast) local departing from Andheri at 4:37 pm will now depart from Dadar at 4:48 pm (Fast) local and reach Virar at 5:44 pm. Churchgate - Vasai Road (Fast) AC local departing from Churchgate at 7:00 pm extended upto Virar and will reach Virar at 8:22 pm.

"These enhancements are part of Western Railway's ongoing commitment to improve connectivity and provide a more efficient travel experience for its passengers, particularly addressing the needs of commuters in the Dahanu and Virar regions" said an official of WR.