Mumbai's Dr Giriraj Parashar Talks About Healing Various Ailments Through Non-Invasive Osteopathy Methods

Learning all the secrets of the ancient and traditional knowledge of treating bones, joints and muscles from his father at the age of 19, Dr Giriraj Parashar, a renowned osteopath made his own identity in the field of osteopathy across the world. Very few doctors in India are using this method.

Dr Giriraj, born on 11 November 1985, is elder son of world-renowned osteopathy Late Dr Goverdhan Lal Parashar. He joined his father's clinic as a young volunteer is now taking forward the legacy of curing people through non-invasive methods at very affordable rate. It has been 20 years since Dr Giriraj treated lakhs of people through non-invasive methods which is gaining popularity across India and this non-invasive physical therapies can be useful to anyone, from children to the elderly, without collateral risks.

Dr Giriraj inherited and understood how to combine the ancient and traditional knowledge from his late father with the new methods to cure and give relief to all people who suffer from physical disorders, in a short period of time. Moreover he is also associated with 'Shree Sanwarlal Osteopathy Charitable Institute' established by his late father in 2007, has received many big honors till now, but he considers the smile of the patients as his biggest honor.

Dr Giriraj has successfully diagnoses many diseases like dislocation of bones, back pain, rib pain, cervical pain, tennis elbow, shoulder pain, leg sprain, numbness in hands and feet, wear and tear of hip bones, bones, muscles and nervous system, tremors in Hands, Feet and Muscles, Sciatica, Neck Pain, Knee Pain, Pain Drop Problem.

Till now, through various medical camps, countless patients have experienced his miracle and many major operations or surgeries are postponed by Dr Giriraj by using non-invasive method.

Parashar Healing Centre, Malad, Mumbai was inaugurated by the renowned osteopath Late Dr Govardhanlal Parashar on August 14, 2021 to serve the patients in and around Maharashtra on the eve of Independence Day through non-invasive methods. Rajesh Tope, Former Health Minister, Maharashtra, was the first patient of this centre. Over one year more than 24,000 people have been treated through non-invasive methods at the Parashar Healing Center, of which 90 per cent of the patients were benefited. Besides, it has also become the first choice of eminent personalities.

Meanwhile, physiotherapy services was also started at the centre in four months of centre started. Meanwhile the popularity of the center reached every corner of the country. In this series, Manisha Hadap, who came from London, also took treatment at the center for four days. Thereafter she was sent to ‘Shree Sanwarlal Osteopath Charitable Institute’ located in Jodhpur, where all the proper facilities are available from admission of patients to food and drink. After eight days of complete treatment at Jodhpur Centre, she recovered up to 90 per cent. Manisha unable to even stand due to extreme pain in her right leg, returned home walking on her own feet.

It is a big achievement for the whole of India that the famous osteopath Late Dr Govardhanlal Parashar, renowned who has hoisted the flag of his services at the global level, was recently honored with the 9th Lifetime Achievement Bharat Gaurav Samman at 'The Luxembourg Palace' Senate, Paris, France. This honor was given by Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha on July 23, 2022 and it was received by his elder son Dr Giriraj Parashar.

Dr Giriraj said, “The best creation of nature is man and his body, whatever proportion and discipline is present in nature, everything is also present in the human body. This is the reason that like nature, humans too have an amazing ability to adapt. The body has the ability to control itself and if nature reacts after prolonged abuse, the human body seems to do the same. In the course of our lifestyle, we play with the nature of the body, so to a certain extent the body is able to keep our inappropriate behavior functioning by its adaptations, but after that it starts reacting. This reaction is the expression of imbalance which often appears before us in the form of pain and disease.”

According to Dr Giriraj, the sleeping pattern, getting up, sitting, standing, everything happens against our structure, due to which there is a difference in the structure and functioning of the body and this difference becomes clearly visible in the form of diseases in our lifestyle.

However, the question arises that when we consider the body as a part of nature, then its treatment should also be done with the same medical system which is closest to nature. It may be a matter for consideration that the most popular and immediate medical system is not able to provide permanent solution to these diseases of our lifestyle simply because it does not treat nature with the purity which is most required in its treatment.

Even after taking painkillers for a long time, permanent solution is often not found. Surgery also makes the treatment heavier than surgery with its side effects, resulting in the patient forgetting all the aspirations and dreams of life and wishing only for a pain-free life, which is wrong.

Moreover many politicians, celebrities and well-known people have been treated by this method. The names include Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Priyanka Chopra, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajnikanth, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rajastha Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others.

What is osteopathy?

“Osteopathy is a method of treating the patient without giving medicine. People who have been freed from the disease in a short time after suffering from pain all their life. It is a method of curing diseases by manipulating the human skeleton by examining the actual location of the bones, by feeling them with fingers and by finding out the conditions of the spine and pulse pressure. Osteopathy therapy is a completely new concept in India and treatment through this drug-free therapy system was first introduced in Arogya Mandir in India. To get this training one has to go to Germany, England and America.

How popular will it be in foreign countries?

“It is very popular in foreign countries. Its discovery and principles were announced by its late Dr Andrew Taylor Still on June 22, 1874, and by 1892, the first osteopathy college had opened under the name 'American School of Osteopathy'. By 1958, America had traveled a considerable distance with its colleges.

Why is its situation not so satisfactory in India?

"This is a completely new science for India and at present there are only three doctors including me from abroad who have regularly studied and served the degree of 'Doctor of Osteopathy', who till now have treated lakhs of patients and provided them with health benefits.

It has been heard that treatment of diseases through Osteopathy is successful?

“Osteopathy is a unique method of disease prevention, for example, the cause of chest pain is considered to be heart disease, which is called ‘angina pectoris’. But on examination this disease is neither detected in ECG nor in other tests. Actually that pain is related to the cells of the neck which can be cured only by treating the neck.

Pain is felt in the shoulders due to stomach. The unbalanced pressure of the lower back is felt in the legs. Problems related to urination can cause swelling and pain in the legs. Kidney disease can be felt in the legs. By making mistakes in the way of standing for a long time, fatigue starts increasing more and more quickly due to which most of the internal organs of the body come closer to each other or move away.

What is your method of treatment?

“It is an empirical and natural healing method that takes us back to our original mother nature and makes us active and energetic. There are neither expensive tests and medicines nor surgery involved.

In this method of balancing the body structure, the body's balance point is achieved and it is made pain-free and functional. The treatment for every disorder lies within the body itself; what is required is that it should be achieved through a sensitive medical method.

Without the help of any test or technique, I read the victim's body with my fingers and thumb, reach the disease and begin my diagnostic procedures with the help of a special type of oil. If a patient gets a CT scan or MRI done as per his wish, then he is stunned that how could the analysis which is done with the expensive equipment of modern medical system, be possible without it?

Which diseases come under the scope of osteopathy?

“From slip disc to cervical spondylosis, from tissue to hip infection, there are thousands of such diseases whose treatment is easy and easily accessible through this method. Treatment of Thyroid, Hormonal Imbalance, Calcium Deficiency, Frozen Soul, Muscle Problem, Osteoporosis, Arthritis, Cerebral Palsy, Migraine, Ligament Tears, Prostate, Sciatica, Diabetes, Height Problem, Obesity and Viral Disorders without medicine and only through manipulation.

