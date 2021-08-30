Mumbai's Dagdi Chawl redevelopment: MHADA begins validation process of tenants' ownership rights

The validation process of 'tenants ownership rights' living in Dagdi Chawl has been initiated by the Mumbai Building Repair & Reconstruction Board (MBRRB), an undertaking of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Arun Dongare CEO ( Chief Executive Officer) of MBRRB said that the verification process is in completion stage.

"Once the annexure list of these tenants is ready thereafter claims and objections will be called to which citizens can reply in one month's time. This is done to check whether the titleship of property is not in dispute and only after that No-Objection certificate can be issued to carry out the proposed redevelopment."

According to the initial plan, 40 storeyed two towers each will come up. It will have houses for the original tenants and the remaining will be saleable components.

Byculla's Dagdi Chawl is known for its famous resident, underworld don-turned-politician Arun Gawli, who is the owner of the sprawling property which is located in the heart of the city. Currently Gawli is lodged in Nagpur Central Jail.

Geeta Gawli, daughter of Arun Gawli when called by the FPJ over the proposed housing redevelopment plan she replied, "Every tenant is happy and equally excited that they will get new houses. The buildings of Dagdi chawl have become old and needs to undergo immediate redevelopment." She refused to comment further as the project is at nascent stage.

In Dagdi Chawl, there are a total of 388 tenants. The said chawl had 10 buildings, comprising four storeys each, of which two buildings have already been demolished by MBRRB after it was declared extremely dangerous a few years back. Therefore, transit buildings will be built on that vacant piece of land within the project layout, so the tenants can stay there until the project gets completed reportedly. Apart from allotting new houses to the chawl tenants the board is supposed to get its share of houses in this project which will be sold out in open market via a lottery draw at affordable prices.

ALSO READ Mumbai: MHADA mops up more revenue due to rebate

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 09:29 PM IST