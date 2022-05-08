Mumbai's air quality drops to 'poor' again

With rising temperatures, Mumbaikars will now have to deal with polluted air as well.

On Saturday, the city’s average air quality dropped to poor again, with Malad and Mazagon recording ‘very poor’ air quality. Meanwhile, Colaba, Worli and Andheri were within the ‘poor’ mark. The city recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) of 218 (poor) on Saturday.

As per reports from TOI, SAFAR’s programme director Gufran Beig said that wind has started flowing from the land towards the ocean instead of the other way round.

The resultant combination of high humidity, low wind speed which does not allow emissions and dust to disperse fast, has caused the city’s rising smoke and dust to remain in the air.

After three successive dust storms hit Mumbai's coast in the last week of January and first week of February, the city's air became virtually unbreathable with the AQI breaching the 500 mark.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 01:09 PM IST