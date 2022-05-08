e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Goregaon doctor dies while trekking in Nepal; body to be brought home on Sunday night

"Dr Pradnya Samant, a resident of Goregaon area here, died of cardiac arrest at the Everest base camp in Nepal," a family member said.

PTI | Updated on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

Representative Image | PTI
A 52-year-old woman doctor from Mumbai died while trekking to the base camp of Mount Everest in Nepal, a family member said on Sunday.

"Dr Pradnya Samant, a resident of Goregaon area here, died of cardiac arrest at the Everest base camp in Nepal. There was no accident," he said.

"The body will be brought here by a flight late tonight. The last rites will be performed on Monday at Shivdham crematorium in Goregaon," he said.

