Mumbai's Afghan Church to get its lost glory back by March 2024

The St John, Evangelist Church or poppularly known as Afghan Church is on the path of regaining its former glory. The church in Colaba was built in 19th Century in memory of the lives lost during the first Anglo-Afghan war (1838-1843).

Afghan Church is undergoing comprehensive conservation and restoration which is likely to be completed by March 2024. The work started in March this year after the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee gave a nod for the restoration of the Grade 1 heritage structure.

Features of the Church

Built in the Early English Perpendicular Gothic style, the Anglican Church was consecrated on January 7, 1858 by Bishop John Harding of the Church of England and dedicated to St John, the Evangelist.

The church was made by the renowned architect William Butterfield and took nearly 10 years to erect the building. The steeple whose spire served as a landmark for incoming ships and portico were added over a period of time.

The make of the Church, as was the case back then, was made with local stones - Kurla Basalt and white Porbandar. Most woodwork is in Burma teak and Rosewood.

"This was the first Church in the Navy Nagar area and started off as a small thatched structure near the area where Ashwini Hospital is now located. After the catastrophic defeat in which several thousand persons from British Army died, it was decided that a memorial will be made for them. The land was acquired to erect a Church in memory of those killed in the first Anglo-Afghan War," said Christopher Elisha, secretary of the Church Pastorate Committee of the Afghan Church.

Restoration project underway at Afghan Church | Ashutosh Shukla/ FPJ

A plaque mentions that so many had died and it was not possible to fit all their names in the chancel. However, names of the Bengal Army, Bombay Army, Madras Army and His Majesty's Army find a mention and so do the flags of the respective armies that are being restored.

"I have been associated with the restoration work for the past 20 years in phases. This time it is being done holistically and comprehensively. The roof, walls, stained glasses, artifacts, landscape, internal lighting, brass plaques, flags and the entire structure will be covered," said Kirtida Unwalla, the lead conservation architect.

Besides Unwalla, lighting work will be looked after by Kanchan Puri, Artefacts by Anupam Sah of CSMVS, and stained glasses by Swati Chandgadkar.

Since the local parishioners could not raise the funds, World Monument Fund, India is bringing the same through CSR, Citibank. "We are a small congregation and it was difficult to raise the funds required for renovation amd maintenance on our own. Services are still being held at the church inspite of ongoing renovation," said Christopher.

The Church's roof on the inside is made of trussed timber while Manglorean tiles grace the exteriors. "The Church is considered to have the best stained glass windows found in western India made by a very renowned artist of that period, William Wailles," informed Unwalla.

Parish members said that the credit for the Stained glasses goes to Philip Anderson who was first priest in charge of the Church and getting the work started.

"It was Anderson who worked towards having stained glasses but died in 1857 before the Church could be consecrated. A dedicated memorial window in the vestry as been built near Baptisan Font," informed Chirstopher.

Stained glass was poor man's Bible

Stained glasses, besides over the entrance that is called the Great East Window and the Great West Window over the Altar, can be found on the left and the right aisles, Anderson and Barr Memorials.

"Stained glasses were known as the poor man's Bible back then because most people could not read the Bible in those days. Each stained glass has Biblical narratives from the Bible and the life of Christ," said Christopher.

The Great West Window over the Altar gives the story Crucifixion and resurrection of Christ while others give details of the birth of Christ, angels informing about his arrival, and presentation of Jesus in the Temple among others.

Also present are peals of eight bells made by John Taylor and Company that is renowned for making bells. "The company still prevails in Loughborough, England. Originally, it could sing some songs when rung in a certain configuration," said Unwalla.



Besides the stained glasses and bells, the reredos behind the altar, timber trussed roof, rosewood choir chairs, pews with stand for rifles, brass eagle lectern, and the pelican emblem at the face of the Church entrance are symbols and impressions that defined the architecture, life and essence of Church life.

"This being a former garrison church, soldiers and officers would attend a Church service in the morning as part of their daily routine. For the convenience of rifle-carrying soldiers, the Church pews have semi-circular slots cut out into which the rifles could be rested and prevented from falling," said Christopher. Unawalla added that only Afghan Church has those stands in western India.

The brass eagle lectern is symbollic of St John the Evangelist to whom the it is dedicated and from which most of the readings in the Church continue even today.

The Pelican symbolises the sacrifice of Jesus for his own. "In the front of the church there is a motif of a pelican feeding its chicks with its own blood. This is symbolic as in the same way that the children of the pelican are nurtured by its blood, the children of God [us humans] are nurtured by the blood and flesh of Christ in the Eucharist, also called the Holy Communion. The idea of renovation is to ensure that this magnificient structure is retored to its former glory," said Christopher.