Mumbai–Pune Expressway Sees 26 Per Cent Drop In Accidental Deaths In 2025: Transport Department Data

Mumbai–Pune Expressway traffic moves smoothly as official data shows a significant drop in fatal road accidents in 2025 | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 23: The Mumbai–Pune Expressway recorded a 26 per cent decline in accidental deaths between January and November 2025, according to provisional data released by the Maharashtra Transport Department.

Fewer Accidents, Fewer Lives Lost

The data shows that accidental deaths on the expressway fell by 21 during the first eleven months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, marking a 26 per cent decline.

Between January and November 2024, a total of 66 accidents were reported on the expressway, resulting in 82 fatalities. During the corresponding period in 2025, the number of accidents declined to 54, while fatalities fell to 61.

Safety Measures Credited For Improvement

An official from the Transport Department attributed the decline to the implementation of road safety measures and sustained awareness campaigns.

“Compared to 2024, twelve fewer accidents were reported on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway during the first eleven months of 2025, leading to a reduction in fatalities from 82 to 61,” the official said. The official added that enforcement drives and safety initiatives on the expressway would continue in the coming months.

Statewide Road Deaths Also Fall

According to the state Transport Department, the number of deaths caused by road accidents across Maharashtra also fell by 119 between January and November 2025 compared to the corresponding period last year, marking a 0.83 per cent reduction.

While the total number of accidents increased marginally during the January–November 2025 period, the decline in fatalities indicates improved outcomes in accident severity.

Accidents Rise Slightly, But Fatalities Reduce

Statewide data shows that between January and November 2024, Maharashtra reported 32,784 road accidents and 14,185 accidental deaths. During the same period in 2025, accidents rose slightly to 33,002, but fatalities declined to 14,066 — a reduction of 119 deaths despite 218 additional accidents.

Several Districts Show Sharp Decline

Several districts in the state have also shown a decline in fatalities. Between January and November 2025, compared to the previous year, road accident deaths fell by 21 per cent in Nagpur city, 20 per cent in Palghar, 17 per cent in Amravati, 15 per cent in Pune, 14 per cent in Dhule and 12 per cent in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Department Reiterates Road Safety Commitment

Officials attributed the improvement to consistent enforcement, awareness campaigns and infrastructure-related safety initiatives undertaken by the Transport Department.

The department reiterated its commitment to reducing road accident fatalities in the state by 50 per cent by 2030 and said efforts to strengthen road safety measures would continue.

Appeal To Motorists And Pedestrians

The Transport Department has appealed to motorists and pedestrians to strictly follow traffic rules to sustain and accelerate the decline in road accident fatalities.

