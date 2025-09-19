 Mumbai–Nashik Highway Tragedy: Father And 3-Year-Old Daughter Crushed To Death In Motorcycle-Truck Collision Near Padgha-Borivali Village
NK Gupta
Friday, September 19, 2025, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Father and young daughter killed, wife critically injured in Mumbai–Nashik Highway motorcycle-truck collision | Representational Image

Thane: A 50-year-old man and his three-year-old daughter were crushed to death, while his wife sustained serious injuries, after their motorcycle was hit by a truck on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway near Padgha-Borivali village on Thursday.

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Saheem Khot (50) and his daughter Mariyam. His wife, Subi Khot, who was injured in the accident, is a resident of Padgha-Borivali village near Jama Masjid in the Padgha police station jurisdiction.

Accident Details

According to the police source, Khot was riding his motorcycle along with his wife and ailing daughter, heading to a clinic in Bhiwandi. When they reached the Saidhara Building area on the highway, Khot reportedly tried to change lanes by overtaking a truck and an autorickshaw. In the process, his motorcycle collided with the truck and came under its wheels, fatally crushing him and his daughter.

Immediate Response and Hospitalisation

Bystanders rushed to the spot and found Saheem and Mariyam trapped under the rear wheels of the truck, while Subi was lying injured on the road. All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where Saheem and Mariyam were declared dead on arrival. Subi was later referred to a private hospital in Thane, where she is battling for her life.

Family and Legal Action

Saheem is survived by Subi, three sons, and a daughter. Police said, “We have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act against the truck driver. Further investigation is underway.”

