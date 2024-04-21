Mumbaikars Your Vote Counts! Check Your Name In Voters' List Or Apply For New ID Before April 22; Details Inside

How to apply for a voter ID card in India |

Mumbai: As Lok Sabha elections have kickstarted from the 19th of April, there are still some voters who aren't aware if their name is enrolled in the voters' list. On the other hand, there are even some who are eligible to vote, but haven't applied for the voter ID.

The state government has urged voters to check their name in the voters' list and also apply for new voting card as soon as possible.

Mumbaikars! If your name is not in the voters' list then the last opportunity to apply is available until April 22, 2024.

Mumbai will go for voting in the Phase 5 of elections in Maharashtra which will take place on May 20, 2024.

The elections in the fifth phase will take place in the following constituencies:

02-Dhule, 20- Dindori, 21-Nashik, 22- Palghar, 23- Bhiwandi, 24- Kalyan 25- Thane, 26-Mumbai North Nashik, 22- Palghar west, 28-Mumbai North-East, 29- Mumbai North-Central, 30- Mumbai South- Central, 31- Mumbai South

How to check your name in the voters' list:

Check your name using voters.eci.gov.in or Voter Helpline App with the help of

1. Personal details

2. Voter ID / EPIC number

3. Mobile number (if it linked to your Voter ID card)

4. QR code on Voter ID card using Voter Helpline App

How to Fill Form no 6 for Registration:

a) Online:

Fill the form of registration using voters.eci.gov.in or Voter Helpline App.

b) Offline:

Visit your nearest office of Electoral Registration Officer (Refer the link: https://ceoelection.maharashtra.gov.in/ SearchInfo/VHCs.aspx) with your Photograph, self-attested proof of residence and age.

Videos available on the CEO Maharashtra's YouTube channel for the guidance of registration