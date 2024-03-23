Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's How You Can Check Your Name In Voters List Online

Representative Image |

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will begin from April 19 and will be conducted in seven phases. The counting of the votes is scheduled for June 4. The seven phases will be conducted on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, may 25 and June 1 respectively. The Election Commission Of India has asked Indian voters to exercise their right to vote and be inclusive in this festival of democracy.

A common problem for Indian youth is their failure to exercise voting rights, often due to lacking a valid Voter ID Card. Now if you have applied for voters ID and have be provided with one from the government. Here is how you can check your name in the voters list online.

- Visit the official National Voters' Service Portal website.

- Click on 'Search in Electoral Roll'.

- Choose one of the following options:

Option 1: Search by Details: Enter your name, father's/husband's name, age/date of birth, gender, state, district, assembly constituency, and code. Click 'Search'.

Option 2: Search by EPIC number: Enter your EPIC number, state, and code. Click 'Search'.

Option 3: Voters can also, use the 'Locate on Map' option to find your name on the list.

The Election Commission of India timely updates the voter's list and may remove names due to various reasons such possibly for change of address, incorrect particulars, fake details or death of the individual

If your name is removed due to an error, you cannot vote, so do make sure to frequently check your name in the list. Additionally, if you recently applied to be included in the list, ensure your name appears to exercise your voting rights.