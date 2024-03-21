Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's Step By Step Guide For NRI's To Caste Their Vote

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will begin from April 18 and will be conducted in seven phases. The counting of the votes is scheduled for June 4. The seven phases will be conducted on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 respectively. The Centre on Wednesday issued a notification calling all the NRI voters to cast their vote.

Here is all that you need to know to how to cast your vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024:

Step 1: Visit the Voters' Service Portal and navigate to the "Forms" section.

Step 2: Look for the option "New registration for overseas(NRI) electors" and click on "Fill Form 6A."

Step 3: Fill out Form 6A online with accurate information. You'll need to upload self-attested photocopies of your passport, address in India, valid visa endorsement, and a recent passport-sized color photograph.

Step 4: After completing the form, you can submit it either in person or by mail.

Step 5: If submitting by mail, include self-attested photocopies of all required documents.

Step 6: For in-person submission, visit your constituency's Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant ERO and present your original passport for verification.

Ensure all documents are correctly filled out and submitted to complete the registration process as an NRI voter.

After completing the registration process, booth-level officials will visit the addresses provided in citizens' passports for verification. If needed, voters can use Form 8 to correct any errors in the electoral roll. On election day, NRIs can cast their votes by presenting their original passports at the polling station.

The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) will communicate their decision via post to the registered address and through SMS to the phone number provided in Form 6A. It's important to note that NRIs will not receive an Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and must vote in person at their designated polling station while carrying their original passport for verification.