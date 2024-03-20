Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From States To Key Candidates, Here's All You Need To Know About 1st Phase Of Polling

The Election Commission of India issued the notification for the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections on Wednesday. In the first phase, 21 states/Union territories will vote in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Of the 102 Lok Sabha seats, 39 are in Tamil Nadu, 12 in Rajasthan, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Uttarakhand, Assam, and Maharashtra, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two each in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

Except for Bihar, all other 21 states/UTs, where voting will take place for the first phase, the last date for candidates to file nominations is March 27; in Bihar, it is March 28.

The last day for withdrawal of nominations for Lok Sabha seats falling under Bihar state is April 2, and for constituencies of the remaining 20 states/UTs, it is March 30. The polling for all the 102 constituencies of 21 states will take place on April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4.

State-wise costituencies:

Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal West, Arunachal East

Assam: Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Jorhat

Bihar: Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui

Chhattisgarh: Bastar

Madhya Pradesh: Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara

Maharashtra: Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chadrapur

Manipur: Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur

Meghalaya: Shillong ,Tura

Mizoram: Mizoram

Nagaland: Nagaland

Rajasthan: Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rurual, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur

Sikkim : Sikkim

Tamil Nadu: Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai Sourth, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindiguil, Karur, Tiruchiparappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathpuram, Thoothkuddi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari

Tripura: Tripura West

Uttar Pradesh: Saharanpur, Kairana, Mazaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit

Uttarakhand: Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Naitital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Hardwar

West Bengal: Coochbehar, Alipurdas, Jalpaiguri

Andaman and Nicobar Islanda: Andaman and Nicobar Islanda

Jammu and Kashmir: Udhampur

Lakshadweep: Lakshadweep

Puducherry: Puducherry

2019 Results

Out of the 102 seats going for polls in the first phase, in the 2019 elections, BJP had won 43 seats, Congress had won 14, DMK had won 24 seats, and the remaining seats went to regional parties.

Key constituencies

Chhindwara: The Congress party has fielded Nakul Nath, son of former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath, for this seat. Congress has been holding this seat since 1998.

Nagpur: Former BJP Chief and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be contesting for a third consecutive victory this year.

Bikaner: BJP has nominated Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal for the fourth time from this seat. He successfully contested the previous three elections for the Bikaner Lok Sabha seat. BJP has been holding this seat since 2004.

Alwar: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav will be facing opponents in Alwar. BJP's Mahendra Balaknath is the current MP from the seat. Bhupendra Yadav is currently a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, and his term will end in April this year.

Chennai South: Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is likely to contest from the Chennai South seat. A day after Soundararajan tendered her resignation as Governor of Telangana, she returned to active politics by joining the BJP. Although the BJP hasn't announced its candidate from the seat yet, it is widely speculated that she is likely to contest from the Chennai South Lok Sabha seat.

Chennai Central: DMK has fielded former Union Minister and three-time Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran from the Chennai Central constituency.

Thoothukudi: DMK has fielded Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, sister of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The BJP hasn't announced its candidate from the seat yet, but there is speculation around the saffron party fielding Radhika Sarathkumar to take on Kanimozhi.

Tripura West: Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb will contest from the Tripura West constituency on a BJP ticket.

Haridwar: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will contest from the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat.

Cooch Behar: BJP has fielded Union Minister Nisith Pramanik for the seat. TMC has nominated Jagadish Chandra Basunia as their candidate from the seat.

Udhampur: Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh will contest to win the Udhampur seat for the third consecutive term.