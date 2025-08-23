Mumbaikars Welcome SC’s Compassion For Stray Dogs, Question Civic Implementation | FPJ

The supreme court’s direction to release all the stray dogs from the shelters after immunisation and sterilisation has spread waves of happiness among animal lovers across the country. While animal lovers welcomed the judgement with arms wide open, they also expressed concerns regarding the implementation of the apex court’s order.

The supreme court’s August 11 order directing removal of all the stray dogs from Delhi-NCR was opposed by animal lovers and activists not only across the country but across the globe, including a public rally in Canada’s Toronto. However, the three-judge bench on Friday modified the earlier order and ordered new directions, which were lauded by animal activists as nothing short of a massive victory after a mass movement.

Relief for Activists in Maharashtra

Like other parts of the country, Mumbai also witnessed huge gatherings in Bandra, Azad Maidan and Andheri, protesting against the apex court’s earlier order. After the modifications, animal activists from the city, who stood up for Delhi’s strays, breathed a sigh of relief. Animal activists have also announced a celebratory gathering in Thane on Saturday, where they will also discuss an implementation plan for Maharashtra to set a precedent.

Government and Legal Push

Maharashtra government appointed animal welfare officer Soorraj Saha, who played a key role in the legal battle, had also written to the president and prime minister urging them to review the supreme court’s order and raised legal concerns against the order. He welcomed Friday’s judgement but suggested that the court's directions should be religiously implemented by the state.

“The judgement makes it clear that the accountability of looking after the well-being of the dogs ultimately lies with the government. This is exactly how we had written to the president and also conveyed to the animal husbandry ministry in a meeting last week. However, there is no government authority to look after how the court’s directions are implemented, which is still a concern,” said Saha.

NGO Voices of Concern

Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Welfare Foundation had organised a rally in Andheri on August 17 demanding revocation of the previous order. On Friday, the NGO welcomed the order but also raised concerns regarding the court’s direction to shift rabid and aggressive dogs to the shelter, alleging that the terms lack legal definition.

Roshan Pathak, animal rights advisor at PAL Foundation, said, “The court’s ruling provided relief to the animals as well as the feeder. While we await the court’s final judgement, we would like to highlight that no dog should be illegally relocated by wrongfully labelling them as rabid or aggressive. Therefore, all the municipal bodies should work in association with an animal welfare organisation to effectively reduce the stray population.”

Citizens for Animal Protection’s Stand

Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP), which had held a rally at Bandra’s Carter Road protesting against the previous order, demanded that the civic bodies will not follow the court’s directions and there is a need for a committee to look after them. Sushank Tomar, founder of CAP Mumbai, said, “There can be confusion among animal feeders and civic officials over the uncertainty of the terms rabid and aggressive. It is also concerning that if someone resists illegal relocation, they can be fined according to the guidelines. We would object only when there is a reason while the civic bodies are known for not following the law.”

PETA India’s Call for Community Action

PETA India also welcomed the decision and thanked the supreme court on behalf of the community dogs. It also urged municipal corporations to ensure ample feeding areas in every lane and requested the public to put out clean water bowls and join feeding drives. It also asked citizens to be vigilant to ensure that dogs are not wrongly labelled as aggressive and unfairly picked up.

Shaurya Agarwal, advocacy associate with PETA India, said, “They say every dog has her day, and today is the day for Sheru at the tea stall, Rani at the mandir steps, and Moti in the society grounds. Today’s result in court proves that the majority thinks of community dogs as beloved neighbours and friends. We urge the public to immediately file complaints with the municipality if they see any illegal relocation.”

Humane World for Animals’ Perspective

Alokparna Sengupta, managing director of Humane World for Animals India, said, "We believe sterilization and immunization along with community engagement is the most sustainable and humane method. The true impact will depend on how dedicatedly civic authorities implement these directions, and whether infrastructure like health centres and dedicated feeding zones are equipped and managed responsibly. The path forward requires collaboration, accountability, and above all, compassion."