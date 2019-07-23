Mumbaikars to get 13 new pay-and-park spots near Central railway stations

The Central Railway has identified 13 new parking spots in the city which can be used as pay and park spaces for the commuters. The railways have started this initiative as BMC is implementing heavy fines on the motorist parking their vehicles within 500 mts of the public parking lots.

The new location has been identified for providing pay and park facility to commuters. In 2018 there were around 35 new locations and this year more 13 location has been identified.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the stations in which this service would be available are Byculla (east); Ambernath; platforms 1 and 2 at Kalyan; Bhandup; Dombivli; Igatpuri; Vasind; Nilje; P’D Mello Road entrance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), outside platform number 18; old building of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus(LTT); Thane (West), among others.

The Tender for pay and park will be floated in August for Byculla and Kalyan Station. The prices will be different at all the stations depending on the number of daily passengers there.

For example, the tariff at Thane station for parking up to two hours is Rs 5 for a cycle, Rs 10 for two-wheelers and Rs 20 for cars, while the monthly charges are Rs 200, Rs 400 and Rs 900 respectively.

The daily and monthly parking charges at LTT for cycle, bikes and cars would be the same, auto-rickshaw parking space will also be available at RS 15 for two hours and Rs 600 for month.