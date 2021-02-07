Mumbaikars soon to get yet another Olympic-size swimming pool in Kandivli

Mumbaikars will be able to enjoy splash at an Olympic size swimming pool at Kandivli, as soon as the state government grants permission for reopening the swimming pools of the state.

Located at SV Road in Kandivli, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finished renovation of the 'Swami Vivekananda Swimming Pool' after keeping it shut since 2018.

The pool was supposed to be opened for public in last April. However, due to the pandemic outbreak the construction works were delayed.

Civic officials of the R South ward stated, before the pandemic outbreak almost 90 per cent of the construction works were already completed and due to the imposed lockdown, there had been a dearth of manpower, which eventually delayed the project.

The architects have renovated the pool keeping in mind the long-course swimming pool standards of summer Olympics. The pool is 50 metre (160 feet) long and 25 metre (82 feet) wide and is equipped with modern-day facilities, such as an aqua gymnasium. The project cost is around Rs10 crore.

The Kandivli swimming pool is going to be only the second Olympic-sized pool in the city to be maintained by BMC. The other Olympic sized pool at Mulund (T ward) is the first and presently the only Olympic size swimming pool in city.

“The pool will be operated completely by the BMC. The civic body aims to provide swimming classes and water sports training at cost-effective rates, compared to private pools,” an official told FPJ.