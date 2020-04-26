Mumbaikars should classify thoughts for healthy mind, suggests psychiatrist

"The first category are the ones who are in an anxiety, these patients tend to live in future, the second category are the one who are staying alone with the city with their friends and family living at a different state, the third category are the ones who are related to substance abuse and the fourth category are the people who are complaining of sleep deprivation and change in their body clock," added Mundada.

He explains, there is a significant number of first category patients because people are living in the future. Most people are concerned whether they will have their jobs or not, whether they will be able to pay their next EMI.

"Most of the people are sitting at home so they are becoming anxious and this is taking a toll on them," states Mundada. The doctor says, ever since the lockdown period started, there has been a 50 per cent increase in patients suffering from withdrawal symptoms.

"During the initial days of the lockdown, many people called us for help as their lives revolved around the consumption of alcohol and smoking" he said. He further explains, cases of the fourth category are more as most of people's sleep cycle has been affected as the biological clock of the people are severely affected due to sudden change in physical activity.

"We are advising people to avoid overconsumption of negative factors. Most of our thoughts are affected by external factors like negative discussions and rumours that are being spread across social media platforms," says the psychiatrist.

"If we can classify our thoughts into things we can control and things we cannot control, half the job is done. We need to understand our thoughts before letting it overpower us," he adds. "Those living alone in the city, need to be in complete touch with their family through video call.

Seeing their faces and engaging in a heartfelt conversation will bring them comfort. Also getting engaged into a little bit of physical exercise will help them balance the sleeping cycle," explained Mundada