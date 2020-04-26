JioMart in Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai: How to avail the services of Reliance's e-commerce venture in Mumbai?

After signing a commercial pact with WhatsApp, Reliance Retail has gone live on WhatsApp in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan.

The JioMart e-commerce venture, started by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail has gained direct access to over 400 million WhatsApp users.

How to use Jio Mart?

The users in the aforementioned areas can add the JioMart's number (8850008000) to receive a link on the chat window which remains active for 30 minutes.

Users can use the link to place an order from the variety of products which are available on the catalogue. The address and phone number of the user is also required.

JioMart shares the order details with local Kirana store and notifies the user of the bill.

After receiving the details of the store, the customer has to collect their orders from the same store.