Mumbaikars in age group of 18-44 look beyond city for vax slots

Booking a slot on CoWin portal has become a Herculean task for the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years and as a result of it, most of them are opting to take their first dose by booking a vaccine slot outside Mumbai.

Most of the beneficiaries said they have been trying to book the slot since the vaccination drive started in Mumbai on May 1, but they failed to do it which made them select those centres where they are getting vaccine slots. Civic officials said they have not come across any such complaints but if they get to know they will make sure people in Mumbai should get a slot and don't go outside to take the vaccine shots.

Suraj Tiwari, a resident of Parel said that they were trying to book a vaccine slot for the last three days, but there were no slots available. His friends suggested looking for vaccine centres outside Mumbai as they were getting appointments. “Last week I was looking for Covid vaccine centres near to my house but after trying continuously for three days I didn’t get the appointment. But then my friend told me to check vaccine centres outside the city following which I got the appointment of a Covid-19 vaccine centre in Karjat and finally, on Saturday morning I took my first dose of vaccine,” he said.

Moreover, some beneficiaries have got appointments in Palghar, NaviMumbai and Mahabaleshwar and many other places. However, BMC has also learnt there are many beneficiaries from outside Mumbai making queue to take vaccine shots.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said many beneficiaries have been taking vaccines outside Mumbai and most of the beneficiaries from other parts of the state are coming to the city to take the jab. However there are no such rules that beneficiaries have to take vaccines at particular places or centres.

“We have learnt there are beneficiaries who are not from Mumbai and our taking vaccine jab at our centres. But we cannot deny them from not giving vaccine shots as there are no such rules in place. Moreover we are trying to decentralise everything following which no one has to go outside Mumbai to take a vaccine,” he said.

Only 19,631 inoculated in city due to vax paucity

Due to unavailability of vaccines across the city, BMC managed to vaccinate less than 20,000 beneficiaries on Sunday. According to the data, 19,631 registered beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours, of which 3,289 were between 18 to 44 years of age. However only two private hospitals have managed to conduct vaccination drive in the city. The vaccination sessions will be conducted tomorrow between noon and 5PM for 45+ age group.