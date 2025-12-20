Mumbai–Goa Train Update: LTT–Karmali Express Extended To Madgaon; Check Revised Schedule, Time Here

LTT-Karmali Express |

Mumbai: With Christmas, New Year approaching and the holiday season in full swing, the Indian Railways is set to run extended services on the Mumbai-Goa train to accommodate the surge in passenger demand.

According to the Loksatta.com report, Train No. 22115/22116 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Karmali-LTT Express has been extended to Madgaon. This extended train service to Madgaon will be effective from December 18 and continue till January 15, 2026.

Know the Revised Schedule for the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Karmali train.

According to the report, the revised schedule for the holiday season is as follows: Train No. 22115 will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Thursday at 12.50 am and will extend its trip to Madgaon station, instead of the earlier end at Karmali. The train will reach Madgaon at 11.15 am on the same day. In the return journey, Train No. 22116 will leave Madgaon at 1.50 pm and reach LTT at 12.10 am the following day. The train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Karmali and Madgaon.

Central Railway To Run Special CSMT-Goa Train

Moreover, the Central Railway has also announced to run 76 special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus–Karmali. The special train services will be run from December 19 to January 5.

Train Schedule and Stops

The daily train from CSMT will depart at 12.20 am and reach Karmali at 1.30 pm same day, while in the return journey, the train will depart at 2.15 pm from Karmali and reach CSMT at 3.45 am. The train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Kudal, and Thivim.

