 Mumbai: Youth Walks Over Israeli Flags Outside McDonald's In Support Of Palestine At Bhendi Bazar; Watch Video
Mumbai: Youth Walks Over Israeli Flags Outside McDonald's In Support Of Palestine At Bhendi Bazar; Watch Video

The video, which quickly went viral on social media platforms, has raised concerns over potential diplomatic tensions and the ethics of multinational corporations' philanthropic activities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
In a video that has surfaced over the internet, a group of young individuals at a McDonald's outlet in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar has sparked outrage by posting a video online that shows them stamping on Israeli flags strewn across the ground. The video, which quickly went viral on social media platforms, has raised concerns over potential diplomatic tensions and the ethics of multinational corporations' philanthropic activities.

The incident occurred at a McDonald's restaurant located in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar, where some young people were captured on video disrespecting Israeli flags.

McDonald's Involvement in Controversy

McDonald's, the global fast-food giant, has found itself embroiled in the controversy, which stems from its recent actions related to Israel and Palestine. The company had previously faced criticism for reportedly donating food to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Conversely, McDonald's outlets in Arab nations have been involved in providing aid to the Gaza Strip. This disparity in the company's charitable activities has prompted further scrutiny and debate.

