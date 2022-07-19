e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Youth gets 10 years imprisonment for sodomizing minor boy

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 06:57 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

A special court on Tuesday sentenced a 24-year-old to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy child and his neighbour.

The incident took place in the Dharavi area of Mumbai.

The youth had been arrested in 2018, the very day the complaint was lodged.

The boy's sister had seen the accused take her brother with him. The court had denied the youth bail in April 2018 observing that the offences are well founded and are punishable by imprisonment up to life.

The court observed that keeping in mind the serious nature of the offence and prima facie material of commission of anal intercourse, it is not a matter for grant of bail.

