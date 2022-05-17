Mumbai: Yoga Therapy to commence 100 days countdown to International Day of Yoga

Yoga Vidya Niketan, Mumbai is holding a seminar on Yoga Therapy on May 22, 2022, at Vashi. With the beginning of the Yoga Therapy session, the 100 days countdown of the 8th International Day of Yoga will begin on May 22.

There will be two sessions in the seminar. The first session will be held in the open space of the Vashi railway station. The inauguration and common Yoga Protocol will be held at 6.30 am on May 22 in the first session.

The second session will begin at 9 am at Yoga Bhawan located in sector 9A in Vashi. The programmes scheduled during the seminar are Shuddhi Kriya Demonstration, lecture on Nature Living During Acute Diseases, Pranayama Workshop, lecture on integrated yoga therapy as per Yoga Vasishtha and address by Dr Ishwar Basarvaraddi, Director, MDNIY.

