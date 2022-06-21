Mumbai: Worli to get BMC’s new command centre

BMC | FPJ

For seamless implementation of the projects initiated by the BMC, the civic body is building a command centre at Worli's Love Grove pumping station. Being constructed at an estimated cost of more than Rs 20 crore, the command centre will serve as the BMC’s eyes in overseeing its different projects, ranging from water supply to novel projects.

Nearly 65 per cent construction work of the centre has been completed. The facility will also house an exhibition centre to display the civic body’s engineering marvels.

Earlier, an Art and Craft Centre was to come up at the Worli site. However, the idea didn’t materialise and now the BMC has decided to build the centre so as to command various projects round the clock from one place.

"This centre will have meeting rooms, conference halls and an auditorium for engineers and project managers to interact and work. Senior civic officials handling the project, engineers and consultants will monitor their respective projects from this centre," said civic officials.

The initial cost of this centre was estimated at Rs 12.26 crore. However, after a site visit and subsequent meeting with additional municipal commissioner (projects) P Velarasu, its scope expanded.

Landscaping, gardening, visual systems, engineering museums, music fountains and an upgraded fire fighting system for the control room have been added to the concept, resulting in escalation of cost by Rs 9.29 crore.