Mumbai: Worli Sea Face Murder Victim’s Face Reconstructed, ₹25,000 Reward For Information

Representative Photo

Mumbai: As part of the probe into the discovery of a girl’s decomposed body at Worli sea face, the police went in for a facial reconstruction of the victim at KEM Hospital’s forensic department. They suspect a case of murder and have now circulated the photo; they are offering a reward of ₹25,000 for anyone who can provide information about her. The case is being jointly investigated by the Mumbai police and crime branch.

As per the police, the victim was 15 to 17 years old and 152-155cm tall. Her skin colour couldn’t be ascertained during reconstruction as the body had remained in sea for many days before floating ashore.

Body was found on July 4 in a jute bag

The body was found on July 4 in a jute bag (goni) at Worli Koliwada. She was wearing a red salwar kameez and had a white metal locket in black thread with images of Shiva and Hanuman. One ear had a white and black earring.

While investigating the case, the police have looked into at least 1,000 files pertaining to missing girls. As a result, the police ended up finding three missing girls and reuniting them with their kin.

Police Baffled by Unsolved Cases of Missing Girls

A police officer said they started investigating all the missing person cases in the age group the victim belongs to. While one minor girl had been missing from her residence in Sewree since January this year, another was missing from Wadala since April; both girls were 16 years old. Officials said another 21-year-old woman with similar description as the Worli victim had been missing from Vakola.

“We looked into these cases in detail as they matched the description of the victim found near Worli Sea Face. One of the girls from Sewree was rescued from Chandigarh where she had been lured to by a much older man. The second girl was rescued from Mankhurd; she too had been abducted by a man over the age of 30 years. The woman from Vakola had left on her own accord and was found in Goregaon,” said a police official.

