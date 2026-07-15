Mumbai: Woman Murdered By Husband Following Domestic Quarrel At Oshiwara; Accused Arrested - VIDEO

Mumbai: Police arrested a man after he allegedly murdered his wife near a traffic signal in Oshiwara, Andheri West in Mumbai, following a domestic dispute. The incident was reported on Tuesday evening at the Adarsh Nagar locality.
Fatal assault after altercation
During the altercation between the couple, the husband allegedly in a fit of anger attacked his wife with a stone before slitting her throat with a knife. After committing the crime, he fled the spot. Although the woman was immediately rushed to Cooper Hospital, she was declared dead on arrival by doctors.
The visuals shared online shows several bystanders gathered at the scene while cops rushed the victim to the hospital who was found lying in a pool of blood.
The incident has sent shockwaves with several users online condemning the act and calling for justice.
Accused arrested
According to Marathi ABP Live, the incident occurred nearly 100 metres away from the Oshiwara Police Station. Police said that the couple earned their livelihood by begging and both were allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the quarrel broke out at around 6.30 pm between them.
Further investigation is underway.
Similar incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Meanwhile, in another incident that came to light a few days ago, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at a petrol pump in the Karmad area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The incident unfolded in front of staff members and several customers, leaving those present in shock.
According to the police, the accused, in a fit of rage, allegedly took out a knife and slit the victim's throat. The accused, identified as Satyam Gavande, was arrested shortly after the crime.
Officials further stated that the couple had been facing ongoing marital discord and were living separately. Pooja had married Satyam around six months ago after the death of her first husband.
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