Mumbai: Woman Murdered By Husband Following Domestic Quarrel At Oshiwara; Accused Arrested - VIDEO

Police officials barricaded the scene for further investigation. |

Mumbai: Police arrested a man after he allegedly murdered his wife near a traffic signal in Oshiwara, Andheri West in Mumbai, following a domestic dispute. The incident was reported on Tuesday evening at the Adarsh Nagar locality.

Fatal assault after altercation

During the altercation between the couple, the husband allegedly in a fit of anger attacked his wife with a stone before slitting her throat with a knife. After committing the crime, he fled the spot. Although the woman was immediately rushed to Cooper Hospital, she was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

The visuals shared online shows several bystanders gathered at the scene while cops rushed the victim to the hospital who was found lying in a pool of blood.

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡 𝐍𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐫: 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐍𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐏 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐥 |



In a shocking incident that has sent ripples of fear across Mumbai, a woman was brutally attacked and left bleeding on a… pic.twitter.com/jjFDnrTHSu — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) July 15, 2026

The incident has sent shockwaves with several users online condemning the act and calling for justice.

Accused arrested

According to Marathi ABP Live, the incident occurred nearly 100 metres away from the Oshiwara Police Station. Police said that the couple earned their livelihood by begging and both were allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the quarrel broke out at around 6.30 pm between them.

Further investigation is underway.

Similar incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Meanwhile, in another incident that came to light a few days ago, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at a petrol pump in the Karmad area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The incident unfolded in front of staff members and several customers, leaving those present in shock.

According to the police, the accused, in a fit of rage, allegedly took out a knife and slit the victim's throat. The accused, identified as Satyam Gavande, was arrested shortly after the crime.

Officials further stated that the couple had been facing ongoing marital discord and were living separately. Pooja had married Satyam around six months ago after the death of her first husband.