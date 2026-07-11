Another Wet-Lease BEST Bus Mishap: At Least 8 Injured After Bus Crashes Into 14 Vehicles In Andheri | Video | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Adding to the list of recurring accidents involving wet-lease BEST buses, another mishap took place on Friday afternoon, leaving around six to eight people injured. The D N Nagar police have booked driver, Sahil Suryakant Sawant, 30, and conductor Kiran Appa Chawan, 35, both employed by the wet-lease operator Mateshwari, for rash and negligent driving.

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Officials said the condition of the injured was not immediately known. The incident comes after the Dadar crash in June, which claimed a life. The investigation report into that accident has not yet been released.

The latest collision took place at around 4.15pm when a wet-lease BEST bus went out of control and crashed into 14 vehicles. The damaged vehicles were scattered along the busy stretch, disrupting traffic and triggering panic. Sawant said the bus was travelling at a speed of around 25 to 30kmph at the time of the incident. “When I tried to apply the brakes, they did not respond initially. Then, suddenly, the brake pedal sank all the way down. I lost control of the bus, which resulted in the accident.”

The bus, operating on route 242 from Millat Nagar to Andheri bus station (West), was taking a right turn from Caesar Road onto the southbound carriageway of S V Road near the Andheri subway. The injured were rushed to Cooper Hospital and nearby private hospitals. Santlal Yadav, 53, who was among the injured, was taken to Cooper Hospital for treatment. Doctors found a head injury along with multiple abrasions on his body. After receiving primary treatment, he was referred for surgery. However, Yadav left the casualty ward without informing hospital staff.

The bus ploughed into nine auto-rickshaws, four cars and a three-wheeler tempo. It was later towed to the Andheri West bus station. BEST officials, including senior transport and depot officers, reached the accident site to assess the situation and coordinate rescue and traffic restoration efforts. Temporary Bus Inspector Raut and Assistant Traffic Officer Vinay Chavan also proceeded to the police station to gather further details.

According to police records, a woman pedestrian, Dr Sakshi, 33, was among the injured and her statement has been recorded as part of the case. The police said that others sustained minor injuries, but only one person sought treatment at Cooper Hospital and was later discharged.

Senior Police Inspector Sachin Gawas said, “A woman doctor was crossing the road when the accident occurred. She was admitted to Millat Hospital and later went to a hospital in Dombivli for further treatment, as she lives there. The doctor suffered a fracture to her waist. We will record the conductor's statement as he is the prime witness to the accident.”

The police said the medical examination report will determine whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol. “Prima facie, it appears the driver lost control due to possible brake failure. The exact cause will be confirmed after the RTO completes their inspection,” a DN Nagar police officer said.