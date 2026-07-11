'Housing Loan Tax Deductions Cannot Reduce Motor Accident Compensation': Bombay HC Enhances Award By ₹17.58 Lakh

Bombay High Court enhanced compensation to a road accident victim's family, ruling that housing loan tax deductions cannot reduce compensation under the Motor Vehicles Act | File Photo

Mumbai, July 10: The Bombay High Court on Friday ruled that while determining compensation in motor accident cases, losses claimed under the Income Tax Act for a housing loan cannot be used to reduce the income of the deceased.

The court said compensation under the Motor Vehicles Act (MV Act) must be based on the principle of "just compensation" and not on taxable income calculated under the Income Tax Act.

Justice Jitendra Jain allowed an appeal filed by the family of Dr Bhupendra Kothadiya, a medical practitioner who died in a road accident. His wife and two children had challenged a 2012 order of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Nashik, which had awarded them compensation of Rs 16.80 lakh with interest.

The High Court enhanced the compensation by Rs 17.58 lakh, directing the insurance company to deposit the enhanced amount with interest within eight weeks.

Income Tax Not Basis

The main issue before the court was whether the Tribunal was justified in calculating the deceased's income by relying on his income tax returns after adjusting losses under the "house property" head against his professional income. The losses arose due to interest paid on a housing loan, which is allowed as a deduction under the Income Tax Act.

The claimants argued that while income tax paid can be deducted for determining compensation, housing loan interest should not reduce the deceased's income. The insurance company, however, contended that only the disposable income left after paying the housing loan interest should be considered for calculating compensation.

Rejecting the insurer's contention, Justice Jain said the objectives of the Income Tax Act and the Motor Vehicles Act are entirely different. While the Income Tax Act is aimed at determining tax liability, the MV Act is a “social welfare legislation” meant to compensate the dependants of accident victims for the financial loss caused by the death of the earning member.

“The MV Act, while dealing with compensation, is a social welfare legislation to compensate the dependants in monetary terms, who have lost the earning member of the family,” the court observed. It added that income tax returns are only a guiding factor and cannot be mechanically adopted for determining compensation.

Court Enhances Compensation

The court further held that reducing housing loan interest from the deceased's income would leave dependants with inadequate compensation even though the loan liability continues after the person's death.

“If the intention of the legislature was to award compensation as per what is disclosed in the income tax return, then they would have expressly said so in the MV Act,” Justice Jain said.

The High Court also held that interest on compensation should run from the date the claim petition was filed and not from the date the insurance company was impleaded.

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Summarising its conclusions, the court held that losses under the “house property” head cannot be set off against business or professional income while computing compensation under the MV Act, housing loan interest should not reduce compensation, and the claimants were entitled to enhanced compensation of Rs 17.58 lakh along with interest.

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